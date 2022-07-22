MHT CET 2022: Exam to begin on August 2; hall ticket to release on July 23

Candidates who plan to take the MAH CET 2022 exam can access and download their admit cards by entering their application number and password.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 admit cards for various courses, including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd-MEd three-year integrated course, will be released on Saturday, July 23. MAH CET admits cards for 2022 will be available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who plan to take the MAH CET 2022 exam can access and download their admit cards by entering their application number and password.

On August 2, 2022, the MAH CET 2022 exam for LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd-MEd three-year integrated course will be held. The BPed field test will take place on August 3, 2022.

According to the MHT CET 2022 schedule, MAH CET 2022 exams will begin on August 2 and last until August 25. Admit cards for each exam will be distributed as needed. On July 24, 2022, the MAH CET 2022 admit card for LLB 3 years will be released. The MAH CET LLB 3 years exam will be held on August 3 and 4.

The admit card for the B.A. B.Ed. B.Sc. B.Ed. Four Year Integrated Course will be released on July 25 for the exam on August 4, 2022. MAH CET 2022 admit card for B.Ed. (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium College, M.P.Ed., and M.P.Ed.field test will be available on August 11.

Know how to check MAH CET 2022 admit card:

1) Go to the cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the course tab that appeared on the homepage

3) Click the admit card link on the new page

4) Fill in the asked credentials

5) On the screen, MAH CET Admit card would appear

6) Check the information and download the card

7) Take a printout

The Maharashtra state cell clarified that the exam dates will not be changed. According to the official statement, since many examinations are held concurrently, a clash of CET and other examinations cannot be ruled out. CET CELL will not change the proposed date. Candidates must make an informed decision about which examinations to take.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon



Also Read: Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

