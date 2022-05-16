Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET 2022: Phase 2 registration commences today, Learn to apply, details

    The MET 2022 phase 2 registration will conclude on May 31, 2022.

    MET 2022: Phase 2 registration commences today, Learn to apply, details
    New Delhi, First Published May 16, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has begun the registration process for the Manipal Entrance Test or MET 2022 on Monday, May 16, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for MET 2022 can visit the official website, manipal.edu. The MET 2022 phase 2 registration will conclude on May 31, 2022. The MAHE has instructed candidates to register themselves before the deadline. The MET 2022 slot booking will take place between June 3 and 4, 2022.

    The Manipal Entrance Test 2022 will be held on June 9, 10 and 11, 2022. Students applying to MAHE programmes such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media & Communication, MA Film Art & Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, and M.Sc. Data Science will take part in the MET 2022 phase 2.

    Here's how to register for MET 2022:
    1) Go to the MAHE official website, manipal.edu.
    2) On the home page, click on the link to the MET 2022 registration.
    3) Log in with the credentials to get the MET 2022 application form. 
    4) For further process, upload the required documents.
    5) Make the application fee online by using a credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.
    6) Now, check the filled details and submit the MET 2022 application form.
    7) Download the page for further reference.

    Instructions for MET 2022 Registration:
    1) Candidates who register for MET phase 2 on or before May 10, 2022, or the last date for OTBS for the first try, would be eligible for a second attempt with an additional price of Rs 1400.

    2) Candidates who take the first phase 2 exam are not eligible to take the second phase 2 exam.

    3) A candidate who meets the following criteria can apply for a second attempt by making an online payment of Rs 1400 to OTBS (manipalotbs.com), subject to seat availability.

    4) The tentative dates for the second attempt are June 3 and 4, 2022.

