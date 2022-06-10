Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Class 10th, 12th Arts results out; Know toppers here

    This year, 57,371 students took their SSLC final exams in Meghalaya, with 32,678 passing. The overall pass rate was 56.96 per cent.

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022
    Meghalaya, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released SSLC or class 10 and HSSLC or class 12 Arts stream results on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 am. The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results will be released during office hours, as per the board; however, it did not specify a specific time in its notification. 

    Candidates who took the classes 10 and 12 board exams can now view their results on the MBOSE Official website, mbose.in. 

    This year, 57,371 students took their SSLC final exams in Meghalaya, with 32,678 passing. The overall pass rate was 56.96 per cent. Regular, non-regular, private, compartment, and improvement candidates are among them.

    In the SSLC result 2022 Meghalaya MBOSE class 10, nearly 13,443 boys were passed. At the same time, 19,235 girls were passed in the Meghalaya MBOSE matric result 2022.

    In the Arts stream, 22711 regular and non-regular students took the Meghalaya HSSLC exam, with 18434 (81.17 per cent) passing. This year, the overall pass percentage for boys (regular) is 83.46 per cent. The overall pass rate for girls (regular) is 89.43 per cent.

    Here's the list of toppers of MBOSE SSLC Results 2022:
    1) Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih - 575 marks
    2) Menangmankhraw Kharkongor - 575 marks
    3) Rilaakor Lamare - 569 marks
    4) Arghadeep Ghosh - 568 marks
    5) Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang - 567 marks

    Here's the list of toppers of MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022:
    1) Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty - 460 marks
    2) Bahunlang Mawrie - 450 marks 
    3) Vijay Adhikari - 436 marks
    4) Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh - 435 marks
    5) Dajied Kynsai Sungoh - 435 marks

    Here is a list of websites where you can check the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022:
    1) mbose.in.
    2) megresults.nic.in.
    3) results.shiksha
    4) indiaresults.com

    While MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Results 2022 are available on other third-party websites, students are advised to check their results only through the official websites. Furthermore, students should not be concerned if any websites go down as the results are announced. They could simply wait, refresh, and then check their Meghalaya Board Results 2022.

    Here's how to check the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022:
    1) Visit the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in
    2) On the homepage, go to the Meghalaya SSLC or HSSLC result link 
    3) Key in the login details and then submit
    4) The result of MBOSE SSLC/HSSLC Results 2022 will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Download the result and take a printout for further requirement

    The Meghalaya board classes 10, and 12 online mark sheet is provisional. Students can pick up their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
