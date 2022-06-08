Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

According to the findings published by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, girls passed 95.35 per cent while boys passed 93.29 per cent.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra class 12 results or Maha HSC results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Following the results, girls outperformed boys in the annual class 12 exams.

This year, 94.22 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams, which is lower than the 99.63 per cent who passed the exams last year. According to the findings published by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, girls passed 95.35 per cent while boys passed 93.29 per cent.

Overall, 14,59,664 students registered for the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022. 14,39,731 students took the exams, and 13,56,604 passed.

The Konkan division in the state had the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur with 96.52 per cent, Amaravati with 96.34 per cent, Latur with 95.25 per cent, and Kolhapur with 95.07 per cent, Nashik with 95.03 per cent, Aurangabad with 94.97 per cent and Pune scored 93.61 per cent. In comparison, the Mumbai division had the lowest pass percentage of 90.91 per cent.

As per Gosavi, the pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, 90.51 per cent in the arts, 91.71 per cent in commerce, and 92.40 per cent in vocational streams.

Here's the list of websites to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:

1) https://msbshse.co.in

2) hscresult.mkcl.org

3) mahresult.nic.in

4) hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

Here's how to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:

1) Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

2) On the home screen, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC Result' link

3) Key in class 12 registration number and your password

4) The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Download the result and take a printout for further need

(With inputs from PTI)

