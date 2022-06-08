Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

    According to the findings published by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, girls passed 95.35 per cent while boys passed 93.29 per cent.

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra class 12 results or Maha HSC results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Following the results, girls outperformed boys in the annual class 12 exams. 

    This year, 94.22 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams, which is lower than the 99.63 per cent who passed the exams last year. According to the findings published by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, girls passed 95.35 per cent while boys passed 93.29 per cent.

    Overall, 14,59,664 students registered for the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022. 14,39,731 students took the exams, and 13,56,604 passed. 

    The Konkan division in the state had the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur with 96.52 per cent, Amaravati with 96.34 per cent, Latur with 95.25 per cent, and Kolhapur with 95.07 per cent, Nashik with 95.03 per cent, Aurangabad with 94.97 per cent and Pune scored 93.61 per cent. In comparison, the Mumbai division had the lowest pass percentage of 90.91 per cent.

    As per Gosavi, the pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, 90.51 per cent in the arts, 91.71 per cent in commerce, and 92.40 per cent in vocational streams.

    Here's the list of websites to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:
    1) https://msbshse.co.in
    2) hscresult.mkcl.org
    3) mahresult.nic.in
    4) hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

    Here's how to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in 
    2) On the home screen, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC Result' link
    3) Key in class 12 registration number and your password
    4) The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be on the screen
    5) Download the result and take a printout for further need 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

    Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Know tentative date, time and reason for delay

     

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Class 12 results today at 1 pm know how to get marksheet gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22 - adt

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

    Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA announces class 10 result, 56.49% pass percentage, Know toppers here - adt

    Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA announces class 10 result, 56.49% pass percentage, Know toppers here

    Recent Stories

    SAI Sports Authority of India calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour-ayh

    SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after coach accused of inappropriate behaviour

    Kpop BTS to collab with Charlie Puth

    BTS to collab with Charlie Puth?

    Viral photo Haryana bus conductor offers water to all passengers netizens appreciate him gcw

    Viral: Haryana bus conductor offers water to all passengers, netizens appreciate him

    NHAI built 75-km highway in just under 5 days; sets new Guinness World Record - adt

    NHAI built 75-km highway in just under 5 days; sets new Guinness World Record

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers-ayh

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon