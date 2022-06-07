Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, June 8, 2022, for all students, said Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education Minister. 

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 4:23 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra class 12 results or Maha HSC results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1 pm. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 date and time. Gaikwad stated that MSBSHSE would be announcing the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for all students, at 1 pm.

    Over ten lakh students appear for the Maharashtra Board HSC exam every year. Last year, 99.63 per cent of the 12 lakh students who took the exam passed. This is the highest pass percentage ever recorded by the Maharashtra Board.

    The results will be revealed this year after the exams have been completed; therefore, the pass percentage is likely to drop. In 2021, both girls and boys achieved a pass percentage of above 99 per cent. However, girls outperformed boys by a small margin. Female students had a score of 99.73 per cent, while male students received a score of 99.54 per cent. The Konkan division received the highest score of 99.91 per cent, while Aurangabad had the lowest score of 99.73 per cent.

    In 2020, 12,81,712 students out of 14,20,575 students who took the exam passed. The overall pass rate was 90.66 per cent.

    Students can check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 through the below websites:
    1) https://msbshse.co.in
    2) hscresult.mkcl.org
    3) mahresult.nic.in
    4) hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

    Candidates must get 35 per cent in each topic and pass the HSC class 12 exam overall. Grace marks will be given to students who do not meet the minimal requirements. Last year, MSBSHSE chose not to fail any students. The rule may be imposed again this year, given that the current batch was also affected by the pandemic-related school closure; however, tomorrow, it will get confirmed. 

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
