    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

    The MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 will be announced for students from all nine divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad stated that MSBSHSE would be announcing the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for all students, at 1 pm.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    The Maharashtra Board will release the result 2022 for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams on June 8. A total of 14 lakh 85 thousand students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 12 test and are awaiting their results should be aware that the Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 will be available on the Maharashtra Board's official website.

    On Tuesday, Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 date and time. Gaikwad stated that MSBSHSE would be announcing the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for all students, at 1 pm.

    How to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022?

    1. Go to the official website mahresult.nic.in or any of the above-mentioned ones.
    2. Navigate to the 'Maharashtra HSC Result' link.
    3. Enter your Class 12 registration number as well as your password.
    4. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    5. Save the output to your computer and print it for future reference.

    Maharashtra Board students may go to one of the websites listed below to verify their Maharashtra 12th Result 2022.

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
    • mahresults.org.in

    Candidates must get 35 per cent in each topic and pass the HSC class 12 exam overall. Grace marks will be given to students who do not meet the minimal requirements. Last year, MSBSHSE chose not to fail any students. The rule may be imposed again this year, given that the current batch was also affected by the pandemic-related school closure; however, tomorrow, it will get confirmed. 

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 9:32 AM IST
