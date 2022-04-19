Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

    After SSLC exams that went on peacefully by and large after students followed uniform rules set by the department, now 6.84 lakh students including the minority community will test their luck as PUC exams will commence from April 22. Addressing the media, education minister BC Nagesh said, students must follow uniform rules set by the department.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    Clarifying that the majority of Muslim girl students did not boycott exams due to the hijab row, education minister BC Nagesh said in 14 districts, 98 per cent girls from the community appeared during SSLC exams. The minister said this while addressing a press conference ahead of PUC exams.

    The minister said, like SSCL even PUC exams will be a bit easy and in all, 6,84,255 students will write the exam at 1076 centers. The centers will be monitored by CCTV to ensure no malpractice is reported.

    The department will be pressing 2,152 special forces, 858 taluk awareness forces, and 64 district forces into action at the exam centers and prohibitory orders will come into force during exams.

    Exams will commence from April 22 to May 18 during which no gathering will be allowed in a 200-meter radius near exam centers and there will be police deployment at all centers. To ensure students don't miss exams, a transport system will also be provided by holding talks with the department to run special buses close to centers.

    The minister also said that repeating candidates have increased as many may have assumed last time that due to Covid students will be promoted.

    On hijab row:
    On uniforms, the minister again stressed that in institutions that do not propose for uniforms, there will not be any issue and in colleges where the college development authorities would have proposed for uniforms, the rule stays.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
