Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

Indian Navy has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of SSC Officer (Short Service Commissioned Officer). The recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts. The registration process to begin today (October 21). The application deadline is November 6, 2022. Apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in, the Indian Navy's official website, if you're interested.

With the start of June 2023, this recruitment campaign will fill 212 positions for Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in several entries. Men and women who are married and single can both apply.

Know all about vacancy details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

The candidates will be narrowed down based on their normalised grades from their qualifying degree. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of received applications and called for SSB interview. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview through SMS and email. Selected candidates in SSB will be called for interview.

The Join Indian Navy website URL includes formulas that will be used to normalise the candidates' qualifying degree marks. On the Indian Navy's official website, you may get other pertinent information.

Meanwhile, the first week of November will mark the beginning of the Agniveers recruiting process for the Indian Air Force. The recruiting is open to both men and women. The examination will be delivered online in this regard. The official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in will shortly post a notification with more information in this respect.