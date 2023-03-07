Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Candidates who have completed the registration process for the MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test 2023 can edit their MAH CET application form 2023 via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 will be held online on March 18 and 19, 2023.

    The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell opened the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 application form correction window on Tuesday, March 7. Candidates who have completed the registration process for the MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test 2023 can edit their MAH CET application form 2023 via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

    The state CET Cell has allowed candidates to make necessary changes to their name, date of birth, photograph, and signature. Candidates must log in with their user ID and password and edit their application between March 7 and March 8, 2023. The MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 will be held online on March 18 and 19, 2023.

    MAH MBA CET 2023: know how to make changes
    Candidates can edit the MAH MBA CET 2023 application form by following the steps outlined below:
    1) Navigate to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
    2) Enter the application number and password to access
    3) Changes must be made as directed, and details must be double-checked
    4) Fill out and return the MAH MBA CET 2023 application form
    5) Download the confirmation page for further use

    MAH MBA CET 2023: know application form dates
    1) February 23, 2023 - MAH CET 2023 application form begins
    2) March 6, 2023 - MAH CET MBA 2023 deadline to apply    
    3) March 7 to March 8, 2023 - MAH MBA CET correction window    
    4) To be announced - MAH CET MBA 2023 admit card release
    5) March 18 and March 19, 2022 - MAH CET MBA exam date 2023
    6) To be announced - MAH CET MBA 2023 result declaration

    Also Read: Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Registration for 5-year LLB to begin on March 1 at cetcell.mahacet.org; know fees, eligibility

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
