MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell opened the MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 application form correction window on Tuesday, March 7. Candidates who have completed the registration process for the MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test 2023 can edit their MAH CET application form 2023 via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The state CET Cell has allowed candidates to make necessary changes to their name, date of birth, photograph, and signature. Candidates must log in with their user ID and password and edit their application between March 7 and March 8, 2023. The MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 will be held online on March 18 and 19, 2023.

MAH MBA CET 2023: know how to make changes

Candidates can edit the MAH MBA CET 2023 application form by following the steps outlined below:

1) Navigate to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Enter the application number and password to access

3) Changes must be made as directed, and details must be double-checked

4) Fill out and return the MAH MBA CET 2023 application form

5) Download the confirmation page for further use

MAH MBA CET 2023: know application form dates

1) February 23, 2023 - MAH CET 2023 application form begins

2) March 6, 2023 - MAH CET MBA 2023 deadline to apply

3) March 7 to March 8, 2023 - MAH MBA CET correction window

4) To be announced - MAH CET MBA 2023 admit card release

5) March 18 and March 19, 2022 - MAH CET MBA exam date 2023

6) To be announced - MAH CET MBA 2023 result declaration

