MAH CET LAW Result 2022 declared; know steps to check your score here

The MH CET Law scorecard can be viewed and downloaded from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET LLB scorecard.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the MAH CET 2022 results on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The results for the LLB course have been released. Candidates who took the exams can access their results on the MAHA CET website at mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB5Y-CET exam was held on August 2 and again on August 27, 2022. The MAH CET 2022 examination for three-year and five-year LLB programmes was held in multiple sessions between August 2 and August 4. The MH CET Law examination was held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode in selected Maharashtra centres and very select centres outside Maharashtra. The State CET Cell, however, conducted a re-examination on August 27, 2022, due to technical failures in some exam centres.

The simple methods listed below allow candidates who took the exam to verify the results.

Know how to check the MAH CET Results 2022 for LLB:

1) Go to the official site, mahacet.org

2) Choose the course name and then Submit

3) On the new page, go to the result link, enter the login details and Submit

4) The result will be on screen

5) Check the details and download the page

6) Take a print of the copy

The Maharashtra State CET Cell administers the MAH CET Law entrance exam to candidates seeking admission to three-year and five-year LLB programmes offered by various government and government-aided, government-aided minority, university-managed, university departments, and unaided and unaided minority institutions in Maharashtra.

