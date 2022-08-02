IIT JEE Advanced 2022: Registration process begins on August 7; know important dates here

The IIT JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be held on August 28, and the admit card will be available on August 23.

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will begin on August 7, and the deadline for registration is August 11. The deadline for submitting fee payments is August 12. Candidates can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in.

On September 1, a copy of the candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website. On September 3, the preliminary answer key will be available. JEE Advanced results will be available on September 11.

Know how to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

1) Visit the JEE Advanced 2022 official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) Key in the login details using JEE Main 2022 login id and password on the homepage

3) Students can generate a new password for JEE Advanced

4) Complete the JEE Advanced 2022 application form

5) Now, upload the scanned documents as asked

6) Make JEE Advanced application fee payment

7) Submit and save the application form

Candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE (Main) 2022 B.E./B.Tech programme (all categories combined). The following are the percentages of candidates shortlisted for each category: 10 per cent is reserved for GEN-EWS, 27 per cent for OBC-NCL, 15 per cent for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 per cent is OPEN to all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5 per cent horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.

