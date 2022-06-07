Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

    The LSAT India 2022 exam will begin on June 22 in online remote-proctored mode. 
     

    LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    The application deadline for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India exam is on Wednesday, June 8. However, candidates interested in law school admission can apply online at the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) application link, discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The LSAT India 2022 exam will begin on June 22 in online remote-proctored mode. The LSAT is used to determine admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at colleges.

    "Students will be able to select their test date and time from available slots and take the test from the comfort of their own homes," according to an LSAC statement.

    The online remote proctored test will include questions from various sections such as Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension. The LSAT India score will be valid for five years.

    Here's how to apply for the LSAT India 2022
    1) Navigate to the official website of LSAT India, discoverlaw.in
    2) Click on the 'Register for India' link on the home page
    3) Create an account by entering the required details such as name, email ID and programme opted
    4) Complete the LSAT India 2022 profile 
    5) Upload the required documents
    6) Submit the details and click on the 'Apply Now'
    7) Key in the required details in the application form
    8) Complete the application process
    9) Make the application payment and submit 

    The deadline for submitting an essay for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship, with the first prize of Rs 2 lakh, is June 10. Students may submit an essay arguing for or against the topic "The Impact of Social Media - Is it Promoting Inclusiveness or Widening the Gap?" before 11:59 pm on June 10.

    For the first time, LSAC will provide over 50 toppers scholarships to UG and PG students to alleviate the financial burden of pursuing a law degree. According to the official statement, the scholarships would cover tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year of a law programme at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

    Also Read: IBPS RRB 2022: Registrations notification released, Know important dates, other details

    Also Read: RBSE Class 12 result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; how to check on website, through SMS

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Registration deadline ends today, Know details

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA announces class 10 result, 56.49% pass percentage, Know toppers here - adt

    Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA announces class 10 result, 56.49% pass percentage, Know toppers here

    IBPS RRB 2022: Registrations notification released, Know important dates, other details - adt

    IBPS RRB 2022: Registrations notification released, Know important dates, other details

    Want to learn how to think out of the box? IIT Madras to launch course details here snt

    Want to learn how to think out of the box? IIT Madras to launch course; details here

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here - adt

    UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here

    Maharashtra Schools to reopen from June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases - adt

    Maharashtra: Schools to reopen from June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases

    Recent Stories

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?-ayh

    AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Sunil Chhetri-led India crush 171st-ranked Cambodia?

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father drb

    Varun Dhawan offers help to fan alleging abuse by father

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Know about venue, date, time, guests and more

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win spends Rs 48 lakhs eats authentic Indian cuisine in UK gcw

    Johnny Depp celebrates big win, spends Rs 48 lakhs, eats 'authentic Indian cuisine' in UK

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster RBA

    Planning for a baby? Here are 7 natural tips to help get pregnant faster

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon