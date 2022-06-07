LSAT India 2022: Registration process concludes on June 8, Exams begin on June 22

The application deadline for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India exam is on Wednesday, June 8. However, candidates interested in law school admission can apply online at the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) application link, discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. The LSAT India 2022 exam will begin on June 22 in online remote-proctored mode. The LSAT is used to determine admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at colleges.

"Students will be able to select their test date and time from available slots and take the test from the comfort of their own homes," according to an LSAC statement.

The online remote proctored test will include questions from various sections such as Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension. The LSAT India score will be valid for five years.

Here's how to apply for the LSAT India 2022

1) Navigate to the official website of LSAT India, discoverlaw.in

2) Click on the 'Register for India' link on the home page

3) Create an account by entering the required details such as name, email ID and programme opted

4) Complete the LSAT India 2022 profile

5) Upload the required documents

6) Submit the details and click on the 'Apply Now'

7) Key in the required details in the application form

8) Complete the application process

9) Make the application payment and submit

The deadline for submitting an essay for the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship, with the first prize of Rs 2 lakh, is June 10. Students may submit an essay arguing for or against the topic "The Impact of Social Media - Is it Promoting Inclusiveness or Widening the Gap?" before 11:59 pm on June 10.

For the first time, LSAC will provide over 50 toppers scholarships to UG and PG students to alleviate the financial burden of pursuing a law degree. According to the official statement, the scholarships would cover tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year of a law programme at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college.

