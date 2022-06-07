IBPS RRB 2022: Registrations notification released, Know important dates, other details

Following the IBPS RRB Notification 2022, 43 banks are participating in this recruitment.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Regional Rural Banks, IBPS RRB Notification 2022 has been announced for recruitment to various jobs of Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1, 2, and 3. IBPS RRB PO, IBPS RRB Clerk, and IBPS RRB SO registrations began on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. On the official website, ibps.in, candidates can receive further information and apply online for 8081 vacancies.

The IBPS RRB Notification 2022 contains crucial dates and instructions for submitting application forms. Candidates should be aware that the number of positions, qualifying requirements, and other specifications for each recruitment, such as IBPS RRB Clerk, IBPS RRB PO, and IBPS RRB SO, will vary.

Here's the date of IBPS RRB Clerk, PO, SO Recruitment 2022

1) June 7, 2022 - Registrations begin

2) June 27, 2022 - Last date to apply

3) July 18 to 23, 2022 - Pre Exam Training (PET)

4) Likely in August 2022 - IBPS RRB PO, SO, Clerk Online Exam

5) Likely in September 2022 - Results of this exam

6) Likely in September or October 2022 - Online Exam (Mains)

Know the number of vacancies, IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

1) 4483 - IBPS RRB Office Assistant

2) 2676 - IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1

3) 842 - IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II

4) 80 - IBPS RRB Officer Scale III

Following the IBPS RRB Notification 2022, 43 banks participate in this recruitment. All banks have distinct vacancies for each post, and IBPS is in charge of recruiting for them.

Candidates must also submit an application fee for IBPS RRB PO, IBPS RRB SO, and IBPS RRB Clerk. Candidates applying under the SC/ST/PwBD categories must pay Rs. 175, while all others must pay Rs. 850 for Officers Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant.

Know about the selection process of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022

Please note that the IBPS RRB SO, IBPS RRB PO, and IBPS RRB Clerk recruiting processes are similar. There will be various rounds, with a specified number of individuals being shortlisted at each level. Online Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview Round are the most common rounds.

Candidates should also be aware that the online PET may or may not be held, according to the IBPS RRB Notification 2022. While a provisional date has been set, it is likely to be kept if the weather cooperates. Therefore, candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid any last-minute complications.

Also Read: Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

Also Read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details

Also Read: NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details