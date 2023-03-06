Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Students who appeared for the exam can access the BSEB 10th answer key 2023 by logging in to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can provide feedback or raise objections to the provisional BSEB Class 10 answer key.

    Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Answer Key for class 10th objective questions released; raise challenges by March 10 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) released the answer key for the Class 10 board exams 2023 on Monday, March 6. Students who appeared for the exam can access the BSEB 10th answer key 2023 by logging in to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students may challenge the Bihar Board Class 10 answer key 2023 until 5:00 pm on March 10, 2023. 

    On the candidate portal, candidates can provide feedback or raise objections to the provisional BSEB Class 10 answer key.

    BSEB 10th Answer Key 2023: know steps to raise objections

    1) Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    2) Click on the link, register objection regarding answer key matric exam 2023

    3) Log in with the roll codes and roll numbers

    4) Submit your concerns or feedback

    After considering any objections and feedback on the answer key, the final Bihar board Class 10 result 2023 will be announced. The BSEB 10th exams 2023 were held in the morning and afternoon shifts from February 14 to February 22. The first shift began at 9:00 am and the second at 1:45 pm.

    Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

    Also Read: TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule - adt

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    TS ICET 2023: Registration process commences on icet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, eligibility criteria

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here - adt

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE provides Holi holiday to students; check dates here

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes - adt

    IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today March 6 for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; know eligibility criteria, selection process - adt

    Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for Group Chief Risk Officer, other positions; check details

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; check out-ayh

    Virat Kohli meets a cute friend on his visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; check out

    Do you know what X on train last coach means Ministry of Railways reveals gcw

    Do you know what ‘X’ on train's last coach means? Ministry of Railways reveals

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    WhatsApp new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number gcw

    WhatsApp's new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

    Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools AJR

    'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon