BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) released the answer key for the Class 10 board exams 2023 on Monday, March 6. Students who appeared for the exam can access the BSEB 10th answer key 2023 by logging in to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students may challenge the Bihar Board Class 10 answer key 2023 until 5:00 pm on March 10, 2023.

On the candidate portal, candidates can provide feedback or raise objections to the provisional BSEB Class 10 answer key.

BSEB 10th Answer Key 2023: know steps to raise objections

1) Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the link, register objection regarding answer key matric exam 2023

3) Log in with the roll codes and roll numbers

4) Submit your concerns or feedback

After considering any objections and feedback on the answer key, the final Bihar board Class 10 result 2023 will be announced. The BSEB 10th exams 2023 were held in the morning and afternoon shifts from February 14 to February 22. The first shift began at 9:00 am and the second at 1:45 pm.

