    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, KPTCL Admit Card 2022 for the written aptitude test is now released. On July 23 and 24, the KPTCL will hold the Assistant Engineer, AE, and Junior Engineer, JE recruitment exams. Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and download their admit cards at kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. To access their admit card, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. 

    Candidates taking the CBT-based exam must bring their KPTCL Admit Card to the exam centre. The KPTCL aptitude test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, with a total examination time of 2 hours. KPTCL has also announced the dress code for candidates taking the exam. Candidates are required to read and follow the dress code.

    Here's how to download the KPTCL Admit Card 2022: 
    1) Visit the official website, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in
    2) Click on the 'Click here to download hall ticket for Aptitude Test for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Elec./Civil) and Junior Engineer (Elec./Civil)' link on the appeared homepage
    3) Key in your credentials on the new login page 
    4) The KPTCL Admit Card 2022 will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Check the details present and download the card
    6) Take a printout for further references

    After downloading their admit cards, candidates can check their exam dates, venue, and other important guidelines.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
