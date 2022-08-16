Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KMAT 2022: Session 2 exam date announced; know details here

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala has announced the schedule for the KMAT 2022 exam dates for Session 2. The Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2022 exam, will be held on August 28, 2022, according to a notice published on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

    According to the official notice, CEE Kerala will hold the KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam for MBA admissions on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Session 2 Exam will be administered via computer-based testing or CBT.

    The KMAT 2022 admit card for the Session 2 exam will be released soon, and CEE Kerala will announce the date. "The date of issue of the admit cards, which can download from the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, www.cee.kerala.gov.in," states the official notice.

    When the KMAT admit cards are released, candidates must remember to take a printout of their respective to admit cards and bring it to their respective exam centres on the day of the exam, along with a valid Photo ID.

    CEE Kerala has already held the first session of the KMAT 2022. KMAT was held on May 7, 2022, and the results were announced on May 25, 2022.

    According to the May Session KMAT Result, candidates with 72 and above cleared the exam, while candidates from the SC, ST and PWD categories with 54 and above cleared the exam.

    Kerala Management Aptitude Test, or KMAT, is a test for candidates who wish to apply for admissions to various management courses, particularly MBAs, at universities and colleges in Kerala.

