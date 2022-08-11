MAH BHMCT CET Admit card 2022 released; know how to download, other details

The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will include information such as the candidate's name and photograph, the exam date and time, the reporting time, the exam centre address, the candidate's personal information, exam day instructions, and Covid guidelines.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2022 admission cards, on Thursday, August 11. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org or bhmctcet2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates must log in to the official website with their application number and date of birth to download MAH BHMCT CET admit cards. Follow the instructions below to download the admit card:

Know how to download the MHT BHMCT CET admit card 2022:

1) Visit the cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on 'View Admit Card' in the exam name section

3) Login with required credentials such as your application number and date of birth

4) The admit card will appear on the screen

5) Download it and take a print for further use

BHMCT CET is the Maharashtra state-level entrance exam for admission to Hotel Management courses that participating institutions throughout the state offer.

On August 21, the State CET Cell will hold the BHMCT entrance exam. The BHMCT CET 2022 admit card will include details such as the candidate's name and photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre address, candidate personal details, exam day instructions, and Covid guidelines.

Know what documents are required to carry:

1) MAH CET 2022 hall ticket

2) Valid photo ID proof

Candidates must carefully check their MAH BHMCT CET 2022 admit card after downloading it and immediately report any errors to the MAH Cet Cell.

Also Read: AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF releases admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; Know how to download it

Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 exam from today; know important instructions here

Also Read: IIT JEE Advanced 2022: Registration process begins on August 7; know important dates here