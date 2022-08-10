AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: IAF releases admit card released at afcat.cdac.in; Know how to download it

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022 is released. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the IAF AFCAT 2022 exam can check and download their AFACT 2 2022 admit card from the official website-- afcat.cdac.in. Check AFCAT 2 2022 exam dates, admit card link and other details.

The IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card for the 2022 test was announced by the Indian Air Force. The official website, afcat.cdac.in, is where candidates who are qualified to take the IAF AFCAT 2022 test may check and get their AFACT 2 2022 admit card. To check the admission card online, candidates must enter their registered email address and password.

The AFCAT 2/2022 test will be place from August 26 to August 28, 2022, per the official notification. It will be split into two shifts, with the morning shift starting at 7:30 AM and the afternoon shift starting at 12:30 PM.

AFCAT 2 Admit card 2022: Here's how to download it

Step 1: Go to the official website AFCAT 2022 at the website--afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.

Step 3: Choose ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – CYCLE’.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your e-mail id, password, and displayed text, and then click on the 'Login' button.

Step 5: Scroll down the page and tap on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Also Read | AP ECET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores and other details

The AFCAT 2022 test was administered on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022, by the IAF. Carefully study the instructions, admit card number, registration number, name, roll number, and other information that is listed on the admit card after downloading the AFCAT 2022 admit card. To the exam centre, applicants must bring their admission cards and a valid form of identification.

For the purpose of granting a Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, an exam will be held for the position of Commissioned Officer, and the training will begin in July 2023. Additionally, there are openings for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch) and For Meteorology Entry, for the grant of PC/SSC.

Candidates can contact the AFCAT Cell at the following email address: afcatcell@cdac.in if they experience problems downloading their admission card or receiving the incorrect login information.

Also Read | UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, announces chairman; know new exam dates, other details