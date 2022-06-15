KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details

Admit Cards are available for candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 admit card has been announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

KEAM Admit Card 2022 can be checked and downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by candidates who applied for the entrance examination. Candidates can access their KEAM admission card after logging in.

The official website announced the availability of the KEAM admission card. "KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is released," the announcement reads. "Go to the Candidate Portal and login." Follow the processes outlined below to obtain your admission card.

Here's how to download the KEAM 2022 Admit card

1) Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the login tab

3) New window to log in will open

4) Enter the required credentials, such as application number and password

5) Click on submit

6) KEAM 2022 admit card would be on the screen

7) Download the admit card and take a printout for further need

After downloading the admit card, candidates are recommended to check their details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. On the exam day, candidates must bring their KEAM 2022 admit cards with them.

Kerala CEE will hold the KEAM 2022 examination on July 4th. According to the KEAM information pamphlet, KEAM rank lists will be calculated using a 50:50 formula, with 50 per cent of the marks coming from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

