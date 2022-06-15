Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details

    Admit Cards are available for candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses. 

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 admit card has been announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

    KEAM Admit Card 2022 can be checked and downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by candidates who applied for the entrance examination. Candidates can access their KEAM admission card after logging in.

    The official website announced the availability of the KEAM admission card. "KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is released," the announcement reads. Admit Cards are available for candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses. "Go to the Candidate Portal and login." Follow the processes outlined below to obtain your admission card.

    Here's how to download the KEAM 2022 Admit card
    1) Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the login tab
    3) New window to log in will open
    4) Enter the required credentials, such as application number and password
    5) Click on submit 
    6) KEAM 2022 admit card would be on the screen
    7) Download the admit card and take a printout for further need

    After downloading the admit card, candidates are recommended to check their details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. On the exam day, candidates must bring their KEAM 2022 admit cards with them.

    Kerala CEE will hold the KEAM 2022 examination on July 4th. According to the KEAM information pamphlet, KEAM rank lists will be calculated using a 50:50 formula, with 50 per cent of the marks coming from Plus Two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results.

    Also Read: Rajasthan JET 2022: Admit cards released; Step-by-step guide to download

    Also Read: TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022 Checking likely to be done by June 20 results expected by month end gcw

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 not to be announced today; Details here

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 not to be announced today; Details here

    JEE Main 2022 Exam city intimation slip released know how to download admit card to be out soon gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Exam city intimation slip released, know how to download; admit card to be out soon

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10th Class 12th results to be out today how to check via SMS other websites gcw

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, Class 12th results to be out today; how to check via SMS, other websites

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 updates Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks Interested in trades for Indiana Pacers Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Knicks Interested in trades for Pacers' Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon

    Kanpur violence Children paid to throw stones to cause unrest gcw

    Kanpur violence: Children paid to throw stones to cause unrest?

    Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move from Benfica-ayh

    'Want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool' - Darwin Nunez upon completing Liverpool move

    Pushpa The Rule Shooting for Pushparaj Allu Arjun film to begin from this day drb

    Pushpa: The Rule: Shooting for ‘Pushparaj’ Allu Arjun’s film to begin from this day

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when RBA

    777 Charlie: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film online and when

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon