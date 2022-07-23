Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    Candidates can now file objections to the PGECET 2022 Answer Key until 5 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    The AP PGECET 2022 Answer key objection window has been extended by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates who want to contest the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, PGECET 2022, can do so on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

    Candidates can now file objections to the PGECET 2022 Answer Key until 5 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The deadline for raising objections was originally set for Saturday, i.e., July 23, 2022, but has now been extended for candidates.

    Candidates can use the process outlined below to raise objections and challenge the PGECET 2022 Answer Key.

    Know how to raise an objection to AP PGECET 2022:

    1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Click on the 'Key Objections' link on the homepage

    3) Key in the login details

    4) Upload the question and respond to the challenge with appropriate evidence

    5) Pay the objection fees and send in your questions

    On July 21, 2022, APSCHE released the APGECET 2022 Answer Key. Candidates have to file their objections until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

    APGECET was held from July 18 to July 20, 2022. PGECET is a post-graduate admissions test for engineering and technical courses in various Andhra Pradesh state colleges. Sri Venkateshwara University Tirupati administers the entrance exam on behalf of the council.

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Application correction window opens; know important dates, how to do changes

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    Also Read: AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

     
    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details

    MHT CET 2022: Exam to begin on August 2; hall ticket to release on July 23 - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Exam to begin on August 2; hall ticket to release on July 23

    CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15 - adt

    CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams for 2022-23 session to begin from Feb 15

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared know how to check scores website toppers pass percentage gcw

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared; 94.40% pass percentage, girls outperform boys

    Recent Stories

    football bundesliga Will Harry Kane replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann breaks his silence snt

    Will Kane replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich? Nagelsmann breaks his silence

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    football Manchester United Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit snt

    Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks - adt

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon