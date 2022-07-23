AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

Candidates can now file objections to the PGECET 2022 Answer Key until 5 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The AP PGECET 2022 Answer key objection window has been extended by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates who want to contest the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, PGECET 2022, can do so on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Candidates can now file objections to the PGECET 2022 Answer Key until 5 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The deadline for raising objections was originally set for Saturday, i.e., July 23, 2022, but has now been extended for candidates.

Candidates can use the process outlined below to raise objections and challenge the PGECET 2022 Answer Key.

Know how to raise an objection to AP PGECET 2022:

1) Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Key Objections' link on the homepage

3) Key in the login details

4) Upload the question and respond to the challenge with appropriate evidence

5) Pay the objection fees and send in your questions

On July 21, 2022, APSCHE released the APGECET 2022 Answer Key. Candidates have to file their objections until Sunday, July 24, 2022.

APGECET was held from July 18 to July 20, 2022. PGECET is a post-graduate admissions test for engineering and technical courses in various Andhra Pradesh state colleges. Sri Venkateshwara University Tirupati administers the entrance exam on behalf of the council.

