Karnataka SSLC results 2022 declared; girls perform better than boys, 85.63% pass

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now accessible on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in as well as the private website manabadi.co.in. Students can see the results and get the marksheet by entering their registration/roll number.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the results for the SSLC, Class 10 test 2022. BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, published the SSLC exam 2022 merit list along with the results. According to the education minister, this year's exam pass rate was 85.63 per cent.

Girls surpassed boys in the SSLC, Class 10 test, with a total of 90.29 per cent of female pupils passing, compared to 81.3 per cent of boys passing. The pass percentage last year was 99.99 per cent wherein all students who took exams were passed. This was despite the Karnataka Board holding exams at a time when other boards did not hold exams due to pandemic.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to download Class 10th marksheet through DigiLocker

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now accessible on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in as well as the private website manabadi.co.in. Students can see the results and get the marksheet by entering their registration/roll number. The SSLC, Class 10 test requires a minimum of 35% to pass. They will have to get 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate. However, for language exms, the minimum score to be considered as pass is 70 marks. Those failing to meet passing marks by a small margin will be given grace marks.

Last year, 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) pupils took the SSLC exams, which were held between March 28 and April 11.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

Last year, 99.9% of pupils passed the SSLC, Class 10 test; the results were revealed on August 9. Last year, the board did not provide a separate merit list, but 157 students received 625 out of 625, 289 received 623, and 43 received 622.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details