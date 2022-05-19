Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB to declare class 10th result today, Know time, minimum score, other details

    Candidates should refer to the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in for more information on the SSLC result 2022.

    Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB to declare class 10th result today, Know time, minimum score, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published May 19, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Once released, the SSLC class 10 result 2022 will be out on its official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can also check their class 10th result from a private website, manabadi.co.in.

    Know the time for the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022
    The Board authorities will reveal the class 10 results at 12.30 pm. A direct link to check the results will be available on the KSEEB website at 1 pm. 

    How to check the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022
    1) Go to the official website of the KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. 
    2) Click on the SSLC class 10th 2022 result link on the homepage.
    3) Key in the required details, including your application number and date of birth.
    4) The result will be on the screen.
    5) Check the details of the Karnataka SSLC class 10th result.
    6) Download the page and take a print for future reference.

    To check SSLC class 10 exam result 2022, students must enter their registration number on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. In addition, candidates must download and print the SSLC class 10 test result for future needs. 

    The SSLC class 10 exam requires a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. On April 11, over 8.7 lakh children took the SSLC class 10 exam, which ended on April 11. On April 12, the SSLC class 10th answer key was released.

    The SSLC exam was passed with a 99.9 per cent passing rate last year. In the Karnataka class 10 SSLC result 2021, 157 individuals received perfect scores of 625 out of 625.

    Students who could not pass the SSLC class 10th exam must sit for the supplemental exams 2022, which will be held at the end of June.

    Candidates should refer to the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in for further information on the SSLC result 2022.

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme


     

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBSE 2022 Rajasthan board likely to release Class 10th Class 12th results on May 23 gcw

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan board likely to release Class 10th, Class 12th results on May 23

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here - adt

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Result on May 19 students to receive grace marks know grading scheme gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Result on May 19, students to receive grace marks; know grading scheme

    UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 notification to be out today Know how to apply eligibility criteria more gcw

    UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 notification to be out today; Know how to apply, eligibility criteria & more

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Online application concludes on May 20 for July Exam

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow Super Giants books playoffs berth against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Relief for KL Rahul after Lucknow books playoffs berth

    Cannes 2022:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown drb

    Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out RBA

    Is your partner cheating on you? Here's how we can find out

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather RBA

    Heatwave Alert in North India: Tips to protect yourself from extreme weather

    tennis First look of Rafael Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown snt

    First look of Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon