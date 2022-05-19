Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB to declare class 10th result today, Know time, minimum score, other details

Candidates should refer to the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in for more information on the SSLC result 2022.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Once released, the SSLC class 10 result 2022 will be out on its official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can also check their class 10th result from a private website, manabadi.co.in.

Know the time for the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022

The Board authorities will reveal the class 10 results at 12.30 pm. A direct link to check the results will be available on the KSEEB website at 1 pm.

How to check the SSLC class 10 exam result 2022

1) Go to the official website of the KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

2) Click on the SSLC class 10th 2022 result link on the homepage.

3) Key in the required details, including your application number and date of birth.

4) The result will be on the screen.

5) Check the details of the Karnataka SSLC class 10th result.

6) Download the page and take a print for future reference.

To check SSLC class 10 exam result 2022, students must enter their registration number on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The SSLC class 10 exam requires a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. On April 11, over 8.7 lakh children took the SSLC class 10 exam, which ended on April 11. On April 12, the SSLC class 10th answer key was released.

The SSLC exam was passed with a 99.9 per cent passing rate last year. In the Karnataka class 10 SSLC result 2021, 157 individuals received perfect scores of 625 out of 625.

Students who could not pass the SSLC class 10th exam must sit for the supplemental exams 2022, which will be held at the end of June.

