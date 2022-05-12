CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

The board will issue an official notice before the result announcement and advise students not to believe any reports unless it's on the official website.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur, will not be declaring class 12th board examination results on May 12. Following media reports, CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal stated that the board had not confirmed any dates yet; however, no result will be announced on May 12.

The board will issue an official notice before the result announcement and advise students not to believe any reports unless it's on the official website. The class 12th board examination was held from March 2 to 30, 2022. The examination timing was between 9 am to 12:15 pm. After the results are out, the students can access them through its official website, cgbse.nic.in and cg.nic.in.

Last year's CGBSE exams were taken by 2.84 lakh students, with 2.71 lakh receiving first division, 5,570 receiving second division, and 79 receiving third division. In the CGBSE class 12 exams, open-book exams were held. Students were required to submit their answer sheets within five days of obtaining the question papers. The exams were given remotely.

