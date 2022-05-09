Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar Board releases Class 12th compartment cum special exam answer keys, Here's how to download

    From April 25 to May 4, the BSEB Inter special/compartment exams were held.
     

    Bihar Board releases Class 12th compartment cum special exam answer keys, Here's how to download
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    The answer key for the BSEB inter compartment special exams 2022 was released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday. The solution key for objective questions, which account for 50 per cent of the total marks in the examination, has been issued for Class 12 or inter compartment cum special exam.

    Candidates who took the BSEB inter or 12th compartment special exams in 2022 can visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to verify and download the answer key.

    Candidates who wish to challenge the answer keys can visit the official site and do it. The objection can be raised by May 11, before 5 pm. Any objections submitted after this date or other (other than online) will be rejected.

    How to download,
    1) Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    2) Click on the link higher secondary special/ compartment exam answer key link on the homepage
    3) Key in your  roll code and roll number and submit
    4) The BSEB class 12th answer key will come on the screen.
    5) Select the subject from the list
    6) Download the key for further need. 

    From April 25 to May 4, the BSEB Inter special/compartment exams were held. The practical exams took place between April 18 and April 20.
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
