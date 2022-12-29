Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 declared; know steps to check

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which is in charge of the PGCET 2022 examination, has made the scorecard available on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who took the exam can access and download their results by entering their roll number and birth date. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA courses was held on November 19, 2022, and the ME, MTech, and MArch programmes were held on November 20, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be required to attend the documents verification process on January 3, 2023. The rank-based document verification schedule is available on the KEA's official website. 

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA courses was held on November 19, 2022, and the ME, MTech, and MArch programmes were held on November 20, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be required to attend the documents verification process on January 3, 2023. The rank-based document verification schedule is available on the KEA's official website.  

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: here's how to check
    1) Visit the official website, https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
    2) Click on the PGCET-2022 Results link on the homepage
    3) The user will be redirected to the new page
    4) Key in your PGCET 2022 roll number
    5) The Karnataka PGCET 2022 result will appear on the screen 

    Candidates should carefully go through the information provided in the Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 and contact the officials if there is a discrepancy. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam results include the applicant's scores and rank. Based on PGCET 2022 result, applicants will be invited to the counselling process. Applicants are advised to keep their Karnataka rank card safe until the admissions process is completed.

    As soon as the Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 are announced, applicants should register for the counselling process. It is also recommended that applicants check the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, for the deadlines and eligibility criteria for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 counselling.

    Candidates in the General category must have obtained 50 per cent, and 45 per cent for SC, ST, and Category-I Karnataka candidates, as applicable, in their qualifying examination.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 8:27 PM IST
    Video Icon