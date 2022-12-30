NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern

Common University Entrance Test (CUET), with over 14.9 lakh aspirants in India, has become the second-largest entrance test after Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE) for engineering colleges.

With the introduction of a common entrance test and the adoption of the new national education policy, the admission process and teaching at universities and colleges in the national capital underwent a radical overhaul this year.

By dumping the old practises of admitting students, Universities either partially or entirely adopted the Common University Entrance Test beginning with the 2022-23 academic session.

While Delhi University (DU) used to admit students based on their Class 12 scores, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) used to have separate entrance exams for undergraduate admissions.



National Testing Agency, which held CUET for the first time this year, had its share of criticism with last-minute changes in exam centres, mass cancellation and postponement of exams, and delayed schedules that put candidates in a tight spot.

With the new admission process, Delhi University admitted students to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. In September, it also launched an online platform through the common seat allocation system for those seeking admission.

JNU, via CUET, conducted admissions to 10 undergraduate courses, mostly in its bachelor of arts (honours) courses in foreign languages.

However, some universities, including JMI, have adopted the CUET process partially. JNI admitted students to 10 courses through the common test, while admission to other programmes was made through a varsity exam.

Bachelor of arts with honours in Turkish Language and Literature, Sanskrit, French and Francophone Studies, Spanish and Latin American Studies, History, Hindi, and Economics, bachelor of science in biotechnology and physics, and bachelor of vocation in solar energy were the ten courses offered.

During the academic session, Universities implemented the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), which proposes reforms in school and higher education, including technical education, with a focus on promoting multilingualism and Indian languages, holistic and multidisciplinary education, and multiple entries and exit options.

The new policy, which replaces the 1986 National Policy on Education (NPE), aims for universal education from preschool to secondary school, with a 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2030. It also aims to increase the ratio in higher education to 50 per cent by 2025.

Delhi University became the first central university to adopt the NEP-2020's four-year undergraduate curriculum. JMI and JNU are also putting the policy into action.

This year in February, DU, JNU, and JMI were among the national capital's universities that began offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The CUET, combined with the pandemic, also caused universities, including Delhi University, to postpone their academic calendars, drawing criticism.

The year also witnessed a tussle between Delhi University and its constituent college, St Stephen's, over the admissions interview process.



While the college refused to do away with the interview, DU said that it is 'firm' on its decision to declare 'null and void' all admissions made in violation of CUET guidelines.

In letters exchanged between the college and the university, St Stephen's said that for 'all categories of candidates,' it would give the CUET score 85 per cent of the weightage and physical interviews 15 per cent.

The Delhi High Court heard the matter, which ordered St Stephen's to follow the university's admission policy in September. The college then approached the Supreme Court, which refused to stay the high court's order, effectively ending the fight.

This year, ad hoc teachers also demanded to be absorbed through one-time regulation.

