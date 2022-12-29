Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet released; to begin from February 15

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for the academic year 2022-2023. The CBSE said, "A sufficient gap has been provided between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes."

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 9:34 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for the academic year 2022-2023 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held between February 15, 2023, and March 21, 2023, with the Class 12 board exams to be held between February 15, 2023, and April 5, 2023.

    The CBSE Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and end with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. The examination times for most papers are from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

    The CBSE 12 board exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper and conclude with the Psychology paper. Most papers will have exam times ranging from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

    In its statement, the CBSE said, "A sufficient gap has been provided between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes."

    In Class 10 and Class 12 official notifications, CBSE said that they had been created by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no student's exams for two subjects fall on the same date.

    The board added, "Competitive examinations, including JEE Main, have been considered while preparing the Class 12 date sheet."

    For the 2022-23 board exams, CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers will be available in various formats, including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based. The CBSE Class 10 exam paper will contain approximately 40 per cent of competency-based questions, while the Class 12 exam paper will contain approximately 30 per cent of competency-based questions.

    The board will start conducting practical exams on January 2, 2023. For practical and project assessments, CBSE will appoint an external examiner. The board previously announced the subject breakdown for practicals and theory to assist schools in smoothly administrating the practical, project, and internal assessments and the administration of theory examinations.

