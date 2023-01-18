ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: The ICSI said that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 would be uploaded to the institute's website immediately after the results were announced.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 session on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. After the results are announced, candidates can check the ICSI CSEET result on the official website at icsi.edu. The entrance test was announced on January 7, 2023, and January 9, 2023.

According to the official statement, the result will be announced at 4:00 pm. The notice read, "The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 4.00 PM." "The result, and individual Candidate's subject-wise mark breakdown, will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu," the notice added.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: know where to check

The check the CSEET 2023 results, visit the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result: steps to check

1) Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

2) On the homepage, click on the result tab

3) Click on the 'ICSI CSEET January 2023' result link

4) Enter the required credentials

5) The result will appear on the screen

Additionally, ICSI said that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 would be uploaded to the institute's website immediately after the results were announced. Also, no copy of the physical marks sheet will be provided.

Candidates should keep their CSEET admit cards handy as the information on them will be required to access results online.

Last year, 68.1 per cent of students qualified for the CSEET July 2022 exams, which were held on July 9 in online mode via remote proctoring.

