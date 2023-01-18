Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    JEE Main 2023: Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session one will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates can access the city notification slip by entering their application number and date of birth. 

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    The Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Main Session 1 examination has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip from the NTA's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the latest update, candidates should keep checking the official website for more information. JEE Main session one will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

    Candidates can access the city notification slip by entering their application number and date of birth. 

    Candidates taking the exam can view the detailed exam schedule and reporting time on their JEE Main admit card 2023. JEE Main 2023 admit card is expected soon after the exam city slip is released.

    Candidates registered for the exam can use their JEE application number and date of birth to check and download their exam city slips. The steps to access the exam city slip are provided below.

    JEE Main 2023 session 1: know how to download the card

    1) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation' on the homepage
    3) Login with your application number and date of birth
    4) Download the admit card and take a printout 

    It should be noted that the NTA will issue the admit card for the JEE Main Exam 2023 shortly. Candidates should have their registration number and date of birth ready to check the same. Admissions cards are expected to be distributed by January 20, 2023. 

