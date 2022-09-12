Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 to be announced today: Here's when and where to check results

    Students would need to enter their credentials such as exam roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready with them for the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 9:02 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 is all set to be released today, September 12, 2022. According to the official announcement, the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result will be released today at 11 AM.

    Once released, the students who appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check their results on the official website – karresults.nic.in.

    Students who failed to clear the 2nd PUC Exams 2022 appeared for the supplementary exams in order to improve their result. Karnataka Education Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh made the official announcement regarding the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022.

    According to a statement released by the minister, the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared today at 11 AM. The result link to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Result would, however, be activated after 11 AM.

    Students would need to enter their credentials such as exam roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready with them for the same.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to check

    • Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the '2nd PUC supplementary result' link
    • On the new page, enter details like registration number, date of birth and subject combination
    • Submit it and the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result will appear on the screen
    • Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

    The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 Exams were conducted from August 12, 2022 to August 25, 2022. To clear the exam, students must score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 35 percent.

    Candidates who do not score the required marks/percentage will be declared as "failed".

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
