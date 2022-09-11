Indian Navy launches stealth frigate Taragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    According to the statement, the ship was built using an integrated construction methodology that included hull block construction in various geographical locations and integration and erection on the MDL slipway. On September 10, 2020, the 'Taragiri' keel was laid. According to the statement, the ship is scheduled to be delivered in August 2025.

    The third stealth frigate of the Indian Navy's Project 17A, 'Taragiri,' was launched in Mumbai on September 11, 2022, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) said. 

    As per the statement, the ship was built using an integrated construction methodology that included hull block construction in various geographical locations and integration and erection on the slipway at the MDL. 

    "The event was limited to a technical launch under the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India declaring a state of mourning on September 11 (due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II). As the event is tide-dependent, any changes to the schedule were impossible," according to the MDL.

    The ship was named by Charu Singh, president of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (Western Region) and wife of the chief guest, vice admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command.

    On September 10, 2020, the keel of the 'Taragiri' was laid. According to the statement, the ship is expected to be delivered by August 2025.
     

    The vessel is being launched with a launch weight of approximately 3,510 tonnes. The frigate was designed by the Bureau of Naval Design, the Indian Navy's in-house design organisation.

    The MDL is in charge of the ship's detailed design and construction, also overseen by the Warship Oversight Team (Mumbai). According to the statement, the total cost of Project 17A is around Rs 25,700 crores.

    The first ship of Project 17A, 'Nilgiri,' was launched on September 28, 2019, and is scheduled to go into service in the first half of 2024.

    On May 17, this year, the project's second ship of the 'Udaygiri' class was launched. It is scheduled to begin sea trials in the second half of 2024.

    The keel of the fourth and final ship was laid on June 28, according to the statement.

