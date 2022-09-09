Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 declared; know websites, how to download

    Candidates who took the CBSE 10th compartment exam can view and download their results at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 compartment exam was held from August 23 to August 29.

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 compartment exam results on Friday, September 9. Candidates who took the CBSE 10th compartment exam can check and download their results from the official websites, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. From August 23 to 29, the CBSE class 10 compartment exam was held.

    In addition to the CBSE 10th compartment result, students who took the improvement exam can download their scorecard from the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

    Know the official website:
    1)  cbse.gov.in 

    2) cbseresults.nic.in

    3) Mobile App: web.umang.gov.in

    4) digilocker.gov.in

    Know how to download the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in
    2) Click on the "CBSE class 10 compartment result" link on the homepage
    3) Enter your roll number, 5-digit school code, and birth date
    4) Submit the credentials, and the CBSE 10th compartment result will appear on the screen
    5) Download and take the printout 

    The Board will also begin verifying marks for unhappy students' performance in the Compartment Examinations on September 12, 2022. The service of providing photocopies of evaluated answer books and re-evaluations will be available. Candidates can visit the CBSE website for more information.

    Also Read: CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here

    Also Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download
     

    Also Read: CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details
     

