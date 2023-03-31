Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka 1st PUC result 2023 online declared on result.dkpucpa.com; know steps to download

    Karnataka 1st puc result 2023 Online Check: The Department of Pre-University Education announced the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2023 today. Students who appeared for the Class 11th commerce, science, and art exams can check their first PUC result 2023 Karnataka on the official website, result.dkpucpa.com.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 was declared on Friday, March 31. The Department of Pre-University Education released the first PUC result link on March 31. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 11th exam can check and get their results from the official website at result.dkpucpa.com. Candidates must provide their registration number and date of birth to check the results. Check out the Karnataka 1st PUC result link, application methods, and other information below. It should be noted that the results are only available for colleges in the Dakshina Kannada District.

    Karnataka's first PUC results have been released for all three categories, science, commerce, and arts. Students can now check their results and know their eligibility status. Check out the steps below to download the Karnataka PUC result 2023.

    Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: know how to download
    1) Visit the official website at result.dkpucpa.com
    2) Click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 link on the homepage
    3) On a new login page, enter your registration number and DOB
    4) Login and check the result
    5) Check the details and download the result
    6) Take a printout for future use

    Check your name, roll number, result, subject-wise marks, overall marks, and qualifying status after downloading the result.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
