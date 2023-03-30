Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Common Entrance Test BEd CET admit card has been released today by Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU. Candidates who plan to take the exam can verify and download their admit cards from the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in. 
     

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    The Bihar Common Entrance Test, BEd CET Admit Card 2023, is released on Thursday, March 30. The Bihar BEd CET admit card was released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU, today. Candidates who plan to take the exam can verify and download their admit cards at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. To download, candidates must enter their User ID and password to access the admit card. Check out the instructions below to get your admit card online.

    LNMU will hold the Bihar BEd CET 2023 on April 8. Candidates must bring their admit card and a government ID proof to the exam centre. Over 1.8 lakh students have registered for the exam. According to Professor Surendra Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of LNMU, 96,673 female and 84,560 male candidates have applied for the exam. Below is the procedure to download your Bihar BEd CET admit card online

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023: know the steps to download

    1) Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

    2) Click on the admit card download link on the homepage

    3) On a new login page, key in the registered user ID and password

    4) Submit the details and access the BEd CET login

    5) Cross-check the admit card and download 

    6) Now, take a printout for the future use

    LNMU will hold the BEd CET for the fourth time to enter 37,500 two-year BEd seats at Bihar colleges and institutes and 100 Shiksha Shastri seats at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
