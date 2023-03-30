IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: Registration process begins for 5 year integrated law course; check details

IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is accepting applications for a 5-year integrated law course. IIM Rohtak law entrance 2023 registration is underway at iimrohtak.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has begun accepting applications for a 5-year integrated law course. IIM Rohtak law entrance 2023 registration is now open at iimrohtak.ac.in. According to the institute, IIM Rohtak is the only IIM in the nation that offers a 5-year integrated programme in law.

Candidates can register based on their results in IPM 2023 (Integrated Programme in Management 2023) and CLAT 2023 (Common Law Entrance Test 2023). Admissions based on IPM 2023 results will be available until April 10, 2023, while CLAT 2023 will be available until April 20.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an online personal interview round. According to the official notification, they will be assessed during the interview based on their academic information, general awareness, and communication skills.

IIM Rohtak law admission 2023: know steps to apply

Candidates interested in enrolling in IIM Rohtak's 5-year integrated law course must complete the steps outlined below.

1) Visit the official website of IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in

2) Select the channel you want to apply (IPM 2023/CLAT 2023)

3) Complete the application form and fill in the score scored in the exam

4) Upload required documents in the prescribed format

5) Make the payment of the fee in online mode and submit all details

6) Download the page and take a print

