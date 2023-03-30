Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: Registration process begins for 5 year integrated law course; check details

    IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is accepting applications for a 5-year integrated law course. IIM Rohtak law entrance 2023 registration is underway at iimrohtak.ac.in. 
     

    IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: Registration process begins for 5 year integrated law course; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has begun accepting applications for a 5-year integrated law course. IIM Rohtak law entrance 2023 registration is now open at iimrohtak.ac.in. According to the institute, IIM Rohtak is the only IIM in the nation that offers a 5-year integrated programme in law.

    Candidates can register based on their results in IPM 2023 (Integrated Programme in Management 2023) and CLAT 2023 (Common Law Entrance Test 2023). Admissions based on IPM 2023 results will be available until April 10, 2023, while CLAT 2023 will be available until April 20.

    Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for an online personal interview round. According to the official notification, they will be assessed during the interview based on their academic information, general awareness, and communication skills.

    IIM Rohtak law admission 2023: know steps to apply 

    Candidates interested in enrolling in IIM Rohtak's 5-year integrated law course must complete the steps outlined below.

    1) Visit the official website of IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in

    2) Select the channel you want to apply (IPM 2023/CLAT 2023)

    3) Complete the application form and fill in the score scored in the exam 

    4) Upload required documents in the prescribed format

    5) Make the payment of the fee in online mode and submit all details

    6) Download the page and take a print

    Also Read: Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi

    Also Read: Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download

    Also Read: VITEEE 2023: Registration process ends on March 31, exam to begin on April 17; know how to apply

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi - adt

    Delhi government plans to establish 12 schools of applied learning, says education minister Atishi

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download - adt

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc courses; check eligibility, other details - adt

    NIIT University declares scholarships for BBA, MBA, BTech, integrated MSc; check eligibility, other details

    VITEEE 2023: Registration process ends on March 31, exam to begin on April 17; know how to apply - adt

    VITEEE 2023: Registration process ends on March 31, exam to begin on April 17; know how to apply

    BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 deadline ends today March 30; apply soon on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com - adt

    BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 deadline ends today; apply soon on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

    Recent Stories

    football From Rio Ferdinand to John Terry - Check out the 15 players shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame 2023-ayh

    From Rio Ferdinand to John Terry - Check out the 15 players shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame 2023

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket price hike anr

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket fare hike

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon