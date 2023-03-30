BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline extended until April 1; apply on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the application deadline for the Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny Exam 2023. Students who still need to apply for the BSEB Scrutiny can register on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The scrutiny exam is held for students who are dissatisfied with their grades and believe they should have received higher marks. Once registration is complete, the BSEB will review the form and appropriately adjust the student's grade.

Students must submit a fee of Rs 120 for each subject on the scrutiny form. The BSEB will reevaluate and announce the final grade report.

BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023: know how to apply

1) Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2) Click on the link 'Inter Scrutiny Annual Exam 2023' on the homepage

3) On a new page, enter the details and pay

4) Cross-check the details before submitting

5) Submit and download

6) Take a printout

Only candidates who are certain they require more marks must submit for scrutiny. Everyone should know that marks may be lowered; however, the revised marks will be considered if this happens.

On March 21, 2023, the BSEB released the results of the Inter Exam, and over 11 lakh candidates passed the exam. This year's total percentage was 83.7 per cent.

