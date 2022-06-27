Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    94,281 applications received so far for IAF Agniveers

    A total of 94,281 IAF Agniveer aspirants had registered themselves on agnipathvayu.cdac.in till Monday morning.

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Amidst the uproar over the government's new recruitment scheme for armed forces named 'Agnipath', about 94,281 youths have applied to become Agniveers in the Indian Air Force. 

    The Indian Air Force had opened the online registration process at 10 am on June 24. So far, 94,281 candidates have applied to be Agniveers. The Indian Air Force job seekers can apply for being recruited as Agniveers till July 5. To complete the recruitment application process, applicants can visit agnipathvayu.cdac.in

    The written examination, known as STAR, would be held on July 24, followed by medicals and final results. The training would commence on December 30 this year. For the first year, a total of 3,000 Agniveers are to be inducted as airmen. 

    Describing it as a transformative scheme for the Indian youths, the government has said that the youth is set to play a crucial role in realising the dream of building an 'Aatmanirbhar, Sashakt Bharat'. 

    'Agnipath scheme will take them a step closer. It is a unique opportunity to fulfil their dream of joining the Armed Forces and serving the Nation,' government sources said.

    Meanwhile, several civil society and politicians have asked legislatures to shun the pension scheme. Senior BJP leader Varun Gandhi has offered to 'give up' his pension. 

    "When Agniveers would not have pension facility why would the public representatives have? If they do not have this right, I am ready to give my pension facility. Can't we MLA/MP ensure that Agniveer should get a pension," BJP leader Varun Gandhi tweeted. 

    Former BJP leader and founder of Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan KN Govindacharya urged the government to extend the service period to 10 years from four years.

    Among the other demands that he put forth before the government includes one that offers a job guarantee for those Agniveers who come back to the society after 10 years, the training period should be of one year and the last one year should be devoted to their skill training. 

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
