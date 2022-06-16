Jharkhand Board Result 2022 not to be released today, confirmation awaited

The Jharkhand Board may release the toppers' list this time, according to reports.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the classes 10th and 12th Jharkhand Council results on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The Jharkhand Board Result 2022 was supposed to be released on Thursday. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement.

The date will be confirmed soon, according to JAC Vice-Chairman Vinod Singh. Candidates can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com after the results are released.

The JAC Class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, and the JAC Class 12 exams were held from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

Exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the second wave of coronavirus, and students were passed based on internal assessment. The board had conducted the exam following the standards this time.

According to reports, the Jharkhand Board may release the toppers' list this time. Before the evaluation process, the board had asked all schools to release a list of the top 10th and 12th-grade students.

Here's how to check the JAC results:

1) Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) Key in the required details

4) Click on submit

5) Result will appear on the monitor's screen

6) Download the result and take a printout for future need

