    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 not to be released today, confirmation awaited

    The Jharkhand Board may release the toppers' list this time, according to reports.  

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release the classes 10th and 12th Jharkhand Council results on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

    The Jharkhand Board Result 2022 was supposed to be released on Thursday. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement.

    The date will be confirmed soon, according to JAC Vice-Chairman Vinod Singh. Candidates can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com after the results are released.

    The JAC Class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022, and the JAC Class 12 exams were held from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

    Exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the second wave of coronavirus, and students were passed based on internal assessment. The board had conducted the exam following the standards this time.

    According to reports, the Jharkhand Board may release the toppers' list this time. Before the evaluation process, the board had asked all schools to release a list of the top 10th and 12th-grade students.

    Here's how to check the JAC results:
    1) Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the result link 
    3) Key in the required details
    4) Click on submit 
    5) Result will appear on the monitor's screen
    6) Download the result and take a printout for future need

    Also Read: Jharkhand woman sing's Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral

    Also Read: Prophet row: Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence

    Also Read: Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be announced on June 17; Know time, other details

    AILET 2022: NLU Delhi releases admit card; Know how to download, other details

    TN 10th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu SSLC results likely to be announced on June 17; details here

    HP D.El.Ed CET 2022: Admit card to release today; Know how to download

    UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

