    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure that the counting of ballot votes is undertaken smoothly. The state administration has deployed drones to monitored the counting site. 

    Ranchi, First Published May 31, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the third and fourth phases of the Jharkhand Panchayat elections got underway at 8 am on Tuesday morning. Elections were held in 2,346 panchayats in 142 blocks of the state.  Elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure that the counting of ballot votes is undertaken smoothly. The state administration has deployed drones to monitor the counting site. 

    To note, Panchayat elections in Jharkhand are not contested with Electronic Voting Machines or party symbols. In the final phase, elections were held for 18920 posts, which included 15875 panchayat members, 1299 mukhiyas, 1587 panchayat committee representatives and 159 Zilla Parishad members. Of these, 6950 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed for posts of 6811 panchayat members, five mukhiyas, 133 panchayat committee representatives and one Zilla Parishad member in the fourth phase of the elections.

    The first, second and third phases of the elections took place on May 14, 19 and 24 respectively. The counting of votes polled in the first two phases has been completed, while that of the third and fourth phases has been taken up today.

    Watch this space as the results unfold:

    * Ruby Devi elected as a Panchayat Samiti member from Kendrapadih Panchayat in Jayanagar block. 

    * Usha Kumari has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member from Bhondo part 2 of Chandwara block. 

    * Gayatri Kumari has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member from Bhondon Part 3. 

    * Sabita Devi has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member from Meghatari Panchayat of Koderma block 

    * Sushma Devi has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member from Kauvar Gajhandi. 

    * Roshni Kullu has been elected as the mukhiya from Targa Panchayat in the Bansjor block of Simdega

    * Barik Ansari has been elected as mukhiya for the third consecutive time from Haisabatu western panchayat in Chas block of Bokaro district.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
