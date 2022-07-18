JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), or JEECUP, will release the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on Monday, July 18, in the evening. JEECUP results will be available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in once declared.

JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022 includes information such as the candidate's marks and category-wise state open rank. The JEECUP 2022 result will be followed by counselling and seat allocation for qualified candidates. The JEECUP 2022 exam has been rescheduled.

The entrance exam was held online from June 27 to June 30. Candidates can check their scores after the results have been declared by following the steps outlined below:

Here's how to check the JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results:

1) Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2) Click on the JEECUP 2022 result link on the homepage

3) Login with the requested credentials

4) Submit and view the scores

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to Uttar Pradesh's government and private polytechnic colleges.

Details to check on the JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results:

Candidates can find the following information after accessing the JEECUP 2022 result online on the official website:

1) Name of the candidate

2) Name of the parents

3) Date of birth of the candidate

4) Gender of the candidate

5) JEECUP 2022 Roll Number

6) Name of the group appeared for

7) State

8) Total marks obtained

9) Qualifying (Status Qualified for counselling or not)

10) Category wise state open rank

Following that, the JEECUP 2022 online counselling will be held. Candidates who pass the entrance examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process, which includes registration and filling out course preferences. The counselling process will be divided into rounds, and candidates will be assigned seats based on their performance.

