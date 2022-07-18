Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022 includes information such as the candidate's marks and category-wise state open rank.

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), or JEECUP, will release the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic UPJEE (P) on Monday, July 18, in the evening. JEECUP results will be available on jeecup.admissions.nic.in once declared.

    JEECUP Polytechnic result 2022 includes information such as the candidate's marks and category-wise state open rank. The JEECUP 2022 result will be followed by counselling and seat allocation for qualified candidates. The JEECUP 2022 exam has been rescheduled.

    The entrance exam was held online from June 27 to June 30. Candidates can check their scores after the results have been declared by following the steps outlined below:

    Here's how to check the JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results:
    1) Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
    2) Click on the JEECUP 2022 result link on the homepage
    3) Login with the requested credentials 
    4) Submit and view the scores

    UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to Uttar Pradesh's government and private polytechnic colleges.

    Details to check on the JEECUP (UPJEE) 2022 results:
    Candidates can find the following information after accessing the JEECUP 2022 result online on the official website:
    1) Name of the candidate
    2) Name of the parents
    3) Date of birth of the candidate
    4) Gender of the candidate
    5) JEECUP 2022 Roll Number
    6) Name of the group appeared for
    7) State
    8) Total marks obtained
    9) Qualifying (Status Qualified for counselling or not)
    10) Category wise state open rank

    Following that, the JEECUP 2022 online counselling will be held. Candidates who pass the entrance examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process, which includes registration and filling out course preferences. The counselling process will be divided into rounds, and candidates will be assigned seats based on their performance.

    Also Read: JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download

    Also Read: JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE announces class 10th result; know details here - adt

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE announces class 10th result; know details here

    CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

    CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker - adt

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle? - adt

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle?

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo drb

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

    Presidential election 2022: Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used

    Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used in presidential election

    Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school Here is why drb

    Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school? Here’s why

    Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha today 10 updates - adt

    Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha today | 10 updates

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon