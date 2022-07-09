JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Main website.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on Saturday, June 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Main website. The deadline for submitting an online fee is until today.

Interested candidates can apply for Session 2 online by following the simple steps below.

Know how to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2:

1) Go to the official site of jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the home page, click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link

3) Key in the login details and then submit

4) Complete the application and make the payment

5) Click on submit

6) Download the page and take a print hard copy

According to the notice, candidates who applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 must log in using their prior Application Number and Password. Only the Paper, Examination Medium, and Cities for Session 2 may be chosen, together with payment of the examination fees.

