    JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Application deadline ends today; know details

    Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Main website.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on Saturday, June 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Main website. The deadline for submitting an online fee is until today.

    Interested candidates can apply for Session 2 online by following the simple steps below.

    Know how to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2: 
    1) Go to the official site of jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) On the home page, click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link
    3) Key in the login details and then submit
    4) Complete the application and make the payment 
    5) Click on submit
    6) Download the page and take a print hard copy

    According to the notice, candidates who applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 must log in using their prior Application Number and Password. Only the Paper, Examination Medium, and Cities for Session 2 may be chosen, together with payment of the examination fees.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
