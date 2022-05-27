Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download

    IMU has released model question papers for undergraduate (except BBA), MBA, and M.Tech programmes (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and NAOE graduates)
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 27, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Indian Maritime University is anticipated to release IMU CET Admit Card 2022 soon. Candidates who will take the Common Entrance Test will be able to download their admit cards from IMU's official website, imu-edu.in.

    The written examination will be held in a single shift on June 11, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates who wish to take the written examination can check and download their admit cards by following the simple steps outlined below.

    Learn how to download IMU CET Admit Card 2022
    1) Go to the official site of IMU, imu-edu.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the IMU CET Admit Card 2022 link 
    3) Key in the login details and press submit
    4) Admit card will be on the screen
    5) Download the card and take a printout for further need

    IMU-CET rank is required for Lateral Entry to B.E./B.Tech. (Marine Engineering) in all DGS approved Maritime Training Institutes (MTIs) in India.

    Meanwhile, IMU has released model question papers for undergraduate (except BBA), MBA, and M.Tech programmes (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and NAOE graduates). Candidates can visit IMU's official website for more information.

    Candidates who will receive their admit cards should double-check the information. If there is an error in the information on the admit card, they must notify the university before the examination.

    Check the following details on the IMU CET Admit Card 2022,

    1) Name of the candidate
    2) Father‘s name
    3) Mother‘s name
    4) Date of birth
    5) Category
    6) Name of the examination
    7) Course applied for
    8) Date and time of examination
    9) Reporting time
    10) Name and location of the examination centre
    11) Signature of the candidate
    12) Stamp or logo or signature from the issuing authority
    13) General guidelines about the examination
     

    Also read: ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced

    Also read: ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Also read: ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
