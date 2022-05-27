IMU CET 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, Know how to download

IMU has released model question papers for undergraduate (except BBA), MBA, and M.Tech programmes (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and NAOE graduates)

Indian Maritime University is anticipated to release IMU CET Admit Card 2022 soon. Candidates who will take the Common Entrance Test will be able to download their admit cards from IMU's official website, imu-edu.in.

The written examination will be held in a single shift on June 11, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates who wish to take the written examination can check and download their admit cards by following the simple steps outlined below.

Learn how to download IMU CET Admit Card 2022

1) Go to the official site of IMU, imu-edu.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the IMU CET Admit Card 2022 link

3) Key in the login details and press submit

4) Admit card will be on the screen

5) Download the card and take a printout for further need

IMU-CET rank is required for Lateral Entry to B.E./B.Tech. (Marine Engineering) in all DGS approved Maritime Training Institutes (MTIs) in India.

Meanwhile, IMU has released model question papers for undergraduate (except BBA), MBA, and M.Tech programmes (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and NAOE graduates). Candidates can visit IMU's official website for more information.

Candidates who will receive their admit cards should double-check the information. If there is an error in the information on the admit card, they must notify the university before the examination.

Check the following details on the IMU CET Admit Card 2022,

1) Name of the candidate

2) Father‘s name

3) Mother‘s name

4) Date of birth

5) Category

6) Name of the examination

7) Course applied for

8) Date and time of examination

9) Reporting time

10) Name and location of the examination centre

11) Signature of the candidate

12) Stamp or logo or signature from the issuing authority

13) General guidelines about the examination



