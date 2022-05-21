ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced

Candidates can now access their CS Executive and CS Professional admits cards through the official website, icsi.edu.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS June Admit Card 2022 was released online on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Candidates can now access their CS Executive, and CS Professional admit cards through the official website, icsi.edu. A step-by-step guide link to download the CS June admit cards are provided below.

ICSI CS June Admit Card 2022 is for the CS Executive and Professional exams, conducted between June 1 and June 10, 2022. Candidates should keep in mind that they will need their Registration Number to download these admit cards. Furthermore, they must print a copy.

Candidates are advised that the ICSI Admit Card release was anticipated, as CS admit cards are typically released approximately ten days before the exam's start date. Follow the guidelines below to download the CS Executive and Professional admission cards.

Here's how to download the ICSI CS June Admit Card 2022,

1) Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

2) On the homepage, in the student's section, click on the link that reads, 'Download E-Admit Card Executive & Professional Programme June 2022 Session.'

3) Key in your registration number to log in.

4) The admit card will be on the screen.

5) Download the page and then take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CS June Admit Cards 2022 for both the CS Professional and CS Executive exams will not be sent through post to candidates. Instead, cards will be released in due time, according to the CS Foundation.

Also read: ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

Also read: ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

Also read: ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download