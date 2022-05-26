Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ATMA 2022: Admit cards out, Exam to be held on May 29

    ATMA 2022 will be held online on May 29. Applicants must bring the admit card and a self-declaration form with them.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 26, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    The Association of Indian Management Schools, or AIMS, has announced the ATMA 2022 admit cards for the May 29, 2022 exam online. Students applying for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions can download their admit cards by logging in at atmaaims.com. To download the admit card, candidates have to provide login details, including dates of exams and passwords. ATMA is a national-level exam used to gain admission to MBA programmes at B-Schools across India.

    ATMA 2022 will be held online on May 29. Applicants must bring the admit card and a self-declaration form with them. AIMS has also provided mock test links to candidates familiar with the ATMA exam pattern.

    The statement read that to check Mock/Dry run details, Re-print Registration Form, Print Admit Card, and Print Result, use PID and Password.

    Here's how to download the ATMA 2022 Admit Card
    1) Visit the official website, atmaaims.com
    2) On the home page, navigate to the candidate login
    3) Key in the login credentials 
    4) Now, submit and download the ATMA card
    5) Take a print of the admit card for further need

    The ATMA admit card includes the candidates' roll numbers. The information will be emailed to the registered email addresses, including the exam link.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
