JEE Mains Session 2 Registration: Last date to apply for session-2 exam is close, apply now

JEE Mains Session 2: The last date for registration for JEE Mains Session 2 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is February 25, 2025. Students who want to participate in Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) Session 2 can complete the application process immediately by visiting the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in without any delay. Along with this, you can also fill the form from the direct link given on this page. The application window will be closed after February 25.

JEE Mains Session 2: Steps to follow

• To fill the JEE Mains Session 2 2025 Registration form, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page of the website, you will find Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 2 in Latest News.

• Register yourself by clicking on the New Registration link.

• After registration, candidates should complete the application process by filling other details.

• Finally, pay the prescribed fee and take a printout of the application form.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list

JEE Mains Session 2: Application fee

It is mandatory to pay the prescribed fee along with the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application form; the forms submitted without the fee will be automatically cancelled. The fee has been fixed by NTA at Rs 1000 for candidates from unreserved category, Rs 900 for General OBC and General EWS category candidates and Rs 800 for female candidates of unreserved, General OBC, General EWS category. The application fee for SC / ST / Transgender / PWD category has been fixed at Rs 500. The fee can be paid through online mode.

Also read: AIBE 19 Result 2024: All India Bar Examination result to be released soon, know how to check

JEE Mains Session 2: Exam Date

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam will be conducted by the National Examination Agency (NTA) from April 1 to 8, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country. Admit cards for the exam will be issued a few days before the exam. For more details related to the exam or to resolve any kind of problem, you can contact 011- 40759000/011 or 69227700. Apart from this, you can also email at jeemain@ntmac.in.

Latest Videos