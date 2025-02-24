JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2 Result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check cutoff and toppers list

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper-2 result is out! Check your scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Download now using application number and other details. 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

JEE Main 2025 Paper-2 (BE/B.Tech.) Result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the result immediately by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the result, you have to enter the application number and password. 

JEE Main 2025: Steps to download the scorecard

•    To check JEE Main Result 2025, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
•    On the home page of the website, you will find the link related to the result in the latest news, click on Result for JEE(Main) 2025 Session-1 Paper-2 (B Arch/B Plan) is Live.
•    Enter the required details (application number, date of birth) and submit.
•    After this the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Also read: AIBE 19 Result 2024: All India Bar Examination result to be released soon, know how to check

JEE Main 2025: Cutoff Percentage

The JEE Main Paper 2 was conducted on January 30, 2025. 63,481 students had registered for Paper 2A (B Arch), out of which 44,144 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage has been recorded at 69.54%. Apart from this, 28,335 students had registered for Paper 2 B (B Planning), out of which 18,596 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage has been recorded at 65.63%.

JEE Main 2025: Toppers

Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra has scored 100 percentile in B Arch whereas Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh has scored 100 percentile in B Planning.

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

JEE Main 2025: Final answer key released

Along with the release of the result by NTA, the final answer key has also been released. The final answer key has been released in PDF format. Candidates can match their questions and answers with it. Keep in mind that the final answer key will be final and no objection can be registered on it.

