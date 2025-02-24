AIBE 19 Result 2024: All India Bar Examination result to be released soon, know how to check

AIBE 19 Result: The All India Bar Examination 2024 was organized by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on December 22 at the designated examination centres across the country. According to reports, the result is expected to be released soon. AIBE 19 Result 2024 will be made available online on the official website of BCI allindiabarexamination.com. No official information has been made by the BCI. As soon as the result is released, the candidates will be able to check it by entering the login credentials.

AIBE 19 Result: How to check the result

AIBE 19 result can be checked only through online mode by visiting the website. No candidate will be informed about the result personally. Follow these steps to download the scorecard when it is released.

• After the release of AIBE 19 Result 2024, visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

• On the home page of the website, click on the result link.

• Enter the roll number and password and submit.

• The result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

AIBE 19 Result: Cutoff to qualify

To qualify in the AIBE exam, BCI has set a minimum of 45% marks for General and OBC category candidates, while the passing marks for SC/ST/Disabled candidates have been set at 40%. Candidates who obtain the minimum marks will be awarded a certificate by BCI to practice law.

AIBE 19 Result: Final answer key

The BCI has already published the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 10. The final answer key may now be released before the results. Please note that the final answer key will be considered final, and no further objections will be accepted.

Also read: NCET 2025: Registration for National Common Entrance Test begins, apply for 4-year ITEP programme now

Latest Videos