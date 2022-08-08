Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    JEE Mains Result 2022 declared! NTA has released JEE Mains 2022 Results for Session 2 online, on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Steps and direct link to download NTA JEE Main score cards for Paper 1 have been shared.

    JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 2 result rank cards released know how to check them gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced the results of the JEE Mains 2022 online as of today, August 8, 2022. For the Paper 1 of the Session 2 examinations, the JEE Mains 2022 Result announced notification has already been issued. The JEE Main score card is now available for download from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The directions and direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

    The early hours of August 8, 2022, saw the activation of the Session 2 result link. This JEE Main 2022 Result has been declared after NTA released the JEE Main final answer keys online yesterday, on August 7, 2022. To check their JEE Mains 2022 results online on the official website, students can follow the step-by-step instructions provided below. 

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    • - Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the site's official webpage.
    • - On the webpage, choose "Download Score Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1" from the list of links.
    • - Your JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen when you enter your login information, including your registration ID and date of birth. Download and print off your JEE score card for your records.

    For more than 6 lakh candidates, the announcement of the JEE Main Session 2 results has been made. Please be aware that NTA has not yet published the list of JEE Main Toppers for 2022. However, as soon as fresh dates are announced, everyone who made the cut will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

    The JEE Main 2022 answer key was already made available by the authorities on August 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Up to August 5, applicants were able to appeal the provisional answer key. On the basis of the definitive answer key, NTA has announced the JEE Main results for 2022. The NTA official website also has the JEE Main rank list for 2022. Every year, the National Testing Agency administers the JEE Main test to candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes at participating schools, such as NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

    Also Read | AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today; know how to check it

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon - adt

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more - adt

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

    AEEE Results 2022 Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today know how to check it gcw

    AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today; know how to check it

    JEE Main 2022 NTA likely to release final answer key for Session 2 know how to download gcw

    JEE Main 2022: NTA likely to release final answer key for Session 2; know how to download

    Recent Stories

    Twitter deal to go ahead if firm provides proof of real accounts says Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter deal to go ahead if firm provides proof of real accounts, says Elon Musk

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 8 to August 14

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    International Cat Day 2022: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, 7 divas who are cat lovers RBA

    International Cat Day 2022: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, 7 divas who are cat lovers

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon