JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

JEE Mains Result 2022 declared! NTA has released JEE Mains 2022 Results for Session 2 online, on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Steps and direct link to download NTA JEE Main score cards for Paper 1 have been shared.

National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced the results of the JEE Mains 2022 online as of today, August 8, 2022. For the Paper 1 of the Session 2 examinations, the JEE Mains 2022 Result announced notification has already been issued. The JEE Main score card is now available for download from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The directions and direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022.

The early hours of August 8, 2022, saw the activation of the Session 2 result link. This JEE Main 2022 Result has been declared after NTA released the JEE Main final answer keys online yesterday, on August 7, 2022. To check their JEE Mains 2022 results online on the official website, students can follow the step-by-step instructions provided below.

- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the site's official webpage.

- On the webpage, choose "Download Score Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1" from the list of links.

- Your JEE Main Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen when you enter your login information, including your registration ID and date of birth. Download and print off your JEE score card for your records.

For more than 6 lakh candidates, the announcement of the JEE Main Session 2 results has been made. Please be aware that NTA has not yet published the list of JEE Main Toppers for 2022. However, as soon as fresh dates are announced, everyone who made the cut will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 answer key was already made available by the authorities on August 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. Up to August 5, applicants were able to appeal the provisional answer key. On the basis of the definitive answer key, NTA has announced the JEE Main results for 2022. The NTA official website also has the JEE Main rank list for 2022. Every year, the National Testing Agency administers the JEE Main test to candidates seeking admission to engineering programmes at participating schools, such as NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

