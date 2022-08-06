AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today; know how to check it

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will likely release the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result today (August 6). From June 17 to June 19, 2022, the phase 1 test took place, and from July 31 to August 2, 2022, the phase 2 exam. For B.Tech admissions, thousands of students took the AEEE test.

Results for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, AEEE Phase 2 will be made available to all applicants who took the test today, August 6, 2022. Once they are made public, candidates will be able to obtain their AEEE results and score cards from the official website, amrita.edu. Candidates should be aware that the time of the results has not yet been officially confirmed. The findings, however, are anticipated in the evening, around 5 pm, as was said in a prior report.

Students should be aware that they will need to check in using their email ID and date of birth in order to download the results.

Here's how to download it

Step 1: Visit the official website, amrita.edu, as the first step.

Step 2: Students should look for the link labelled "AEEE 2022 Results" on the webpage. Click there

Step 3: Lastly, fill in the blanks with your email address and date of birth.

Step 4: A screen will show the AEEE 2022 results.

NOTE: Download the findings and print them out for later use.

The counselling procedure will begin after the announcement of the AEEE Results in 2022. Please be aware that the counselling schedule is currently only accessible for round one of the admissions process. Therefore, it is uncertain whether there will be more counselling sessions. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.