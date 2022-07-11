JEE Main Result 2022: NTA releases Session 1 scores; know how to download, other details

Candidates may now access their JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 Session-1 results by providing their application number and date of birth, or by logging in as a candidate. The NTA has already completed the JEE Main 2022 registration for Session 2, and the tests will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, announced the JEE Main Result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in on July 11. Candidates may now access their JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains 2022 Session-1 results by providing their application number and date of birth, or by logging in as a candidate. The NTA has already completed the JEE Main 2022 registration for Session 2, and the tests will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

Here's how to check JEE results

Check out the official webpage at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the webpage, click the 'Download JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1' option.

Enter your login information, such as your registration ID and date of birth, and log in.

The screen will show your JEE Main Result 2022.

Download and print this page for future reference.

Candidates from the general category must obtain a minimum aggregate of 75 percent to qualify for the JEE Main 2022 Session -1, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD categories must obtain a minimum qualifying percentage of 65 percent.

After NTA issued the JEE Main Final Answer Key for the Session 1 Papers of B.Arch, B.Planning, B.E, and B.Tech, the JEE Main Result was declared. NTA developed the final answer keys after candidates expressed concerns to the interim answer keys from July 2 to 4, 2022. The JEE Mains 2022 Paper 1 score card has been revealed.

More than 7 lakh students were reported to have taken the Session 1 Exams in June. NTA has finally released the results for these candidates, which are now available online. Candidates who have passed the JEE Main 2022 Exam are now eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. NTA will declare the final cut off for JEE Advanced 2022 after the session 2 examinations for JEE Main 2022 are completed.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are now available, having been reopened for applicants on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams are planned to take place on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.